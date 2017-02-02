News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

February, 2, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Sydney set to host world's richest turf race
AFP  February 2, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
SYDNEY -- Sydney is set to host the world's richest turf race with AU$10 million (US$7.55 million) in prize money, surpassing the Melbourne Cup for the high-stakes honor, it was announced Wednesday.

Coined "The Everest," organizers claim it represents "the pinnacle" of thoroughbred racing with the six furlong (1,200 meter) sprint involving just 12 horses, Racing New South Wales said.

The inaugural race will be run on Oct.14 with buyers from Australia and around the world invited to purchase a AU$600,000 spot in the event, which can then be traded prior to the entry date.

"The Everest will be a game-changer for racing in Sydney and provide a stage for showcasing the best Australian sprinters against leading international contenders," said Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search