Sydney set to host world's richest turf race

SYDNEY -- Sydney is set to host the world's richest turf race with AU$10 million (US$7.55 million) in prize money, surpassing the Melbourne Cup for the high-stakes honor, it was announced Wednesday.

Coined "The Everest," organizers claim it represents "the pinnacle" of thoroughbred racing with the six furlong (1,200 meter) sprint involving just 12 horses, Racing New South Wales said.

The inaugural race will be run on Oct.14 with buyers from Australia and around the world invited to purchase a AU$600,000 spot in the event, which can then be traded prior to the entry date.

"The Everest will be a game-changer for racing in Sydney and provide a stage for showcasing the best Australian sprinters against leading international contenders," said Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding.