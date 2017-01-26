|
International Edition
Thursday
January, 26, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Aussie bowler suffers 'brain bleed' after hit
|
AFP January 26, 2017, 8:00 am TWN
|
SYDNEY -- Australian paceman Joe Mennie suffered a "minor brain bleed" and fractured skull after a ball hit his head during training, Cricket Australia (CA) said Wednesday.
Mennie was bowling at a nets session with his Twenty20 Big Bash League team the Sydney Sixers in Brisbane on Monday when a ball struck the side of his head.
CA chief medical officer John Orchard said Mennie was initially discharged from hospital that night but follow-up scans the next day revealed his injures were worse than first thought.
"Joe was reviewed by a Cricket Australia doctor on Tuesday and had some scans performed that revealed a small fracture and associated minor brain bleed," Orchard said in a statement.
The medic described the injury as serious but said Mennie was "feeling well".
"We believe that this is a stable injury and will not require surgery," he added.
"As a precautionary measure, Joe has been admitted to hospital for observation and will continue to be assessed by a neurosurgeon to determine best course of action."
Mennie was released from hospital later Wednesday and was cleared to fly out from Brisbane with his team on Thursday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.
The Sixers are due to take on the Brisbane Heat in the BBL semi-final on Wednesday night.
The newspaper said he would not play in the semis and would be monitored over the next few days.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
2
Booker, Chriss help Suns hand Heat sixth loss
3
Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic
4
Ramos own goal as Sevilla ends Real Madrid's unbeaten run
5
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
6
A good day for woodball
7
Serena cruises through to 4th round
8
Serena breezes past Bencic in round one
9
Thomas scores 52 for Celtics in 117-114 win over Heat
10
Butler stars with 52 as Bulls top Hornets