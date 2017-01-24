|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 24, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Cricket: India rest Ashwin, Jadeja for England T20s
|
AFP January 24, 2017, 7:00 am TWN
|
New Delhi, India- India's premier spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the three-match Twenty20 series against England starting this week.
The selectors have recalled veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra and off-spinner Parvez Rasool in the 15-man squad, according to the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The Virat Kohli-led side, which won the three-match one-day international series 2-1, moves into the shortest format with the first game scheduled in Kanpur on January 26.
Ashwin and Jadeja shared seven wickets between them in the three 50-over matches, bowling tighter lines than the fast bowlers on run-filled pitches.
The 34-year-old Mishra was in the ODI squad against England but failed to make it to the starting lineup. He finished with figures of 5-18 in his last outing for his country, an ODI against New Zealand in October.
Meanwhile Rasool, 27, who represented India in just one ODI in 2014, joins the squad riding on his excellent domestic showing in the Ranji Trophy competition.
India squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mandeep Singh.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
2
Westbrook leads Thunder past Celtics
3
Raiders prove too strong for Colts
4
Booker, Chriss help Suns hand Heat sixth loss
5
Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic
6
Ramos own goal as Sevilla ends Real Madrid's unbeaten run
7
A good day for woodball
8
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
9
Serena cruises through to 4th round
10
Thomas scores 52 for Celtics in 117-114 win over Heat