Cricket: Kenya appoint controversial Odumbe as batting coach

Nairobi, Kenya- Kenya have appointed former captain Maurice Odumbe -- who was banned for five years -- as their batting coach ahead of the crucial ICC World Cup league qualifier against Nepal.

Odumbe, who captained the team from 1996 to 2001 and played a key role in Kenya's three successive World Cup appearances, was suspended from cricket in 2004 after he allegedly received money from bookmakers.

The 46 year old is now set to formally join his former teammates, head coach Thomas Odoyo and deputy Lameck Onyango, to prepare for the two-match World Cricket League series against Nepal in Kirtipur on March 11 and 13.

"Maurice Odumbe is joining us as a batting consultant to bring a fresh approach for the Nepal series. Batting is one area that the team needs to focus on more, especially after the Kenyan batsmen faltered in the last match against Hong Kong," Cricket Kenya chairman Jackie Janmohammed told AFP.

Kenya are fifth in the ICC World Cricket League and will need to win at least two of their three remaining matches to have a realistic hope of progressing to the next round of qualifiers for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.