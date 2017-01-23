Biathlon chiefs vow to toughen doping rules

RASEN-ANTHOLZ -- The International Biathlon Union, accused of failing to stand up to drug cheats, said Sunday it would stage an emergency Congress to toughen anti-doping rules before the February world championships.

Leading biathletes have pressed the governing body for stronger action following revelations in the bombshell McLaren report on doping which named 31 Russian competitors in the sport.

"The IBU Executive Board fully understands and supports the initiative of the athletes to sharpen the IBU rules for anti-doping offenses towards both the member federations and individual athletes," the statement said.

"In order to implement new rules as soon as possible, the IBU Executive Board calls for an Extraordinary Congress to approve rule changes and put them in practice" before the February 9-19 world championships in Hochfilzen, Austria.

The decision came a day after tense talks between IBU officials and biathletes who want tougher action against dopers, including restrictions on entries to international competitions from countries implicated in doping.

The athletes rejected the IBU executive board's decision to pursue cases against only seven of the Russians names in the McLaren report, dropping probes into 22 others for lack of evidence.

In all 31 Russian biathletes were named in the report which made allegations of widespread state-sponsored doping in Olympic sports. Two have already been provisionally suspended.