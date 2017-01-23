|
Norway wins women's relay at cross-country ski World Cup
|
AP January 23, 2017, 4:00 am TWN
|
ULRICEHAMN -- Norway cruised to victory in a 4 x 5-kilometer women's relay at the cross-country skiing World Cup on Sunday in a dominant showing ahead of the upcoming world championships.
A powerful second leg from individual World Cup standings leader Heidi Weng gave Norway a lead at the halfway point of almost 17 seconds, and the Norwegians never again looked under threat.
Fresh off winning an individual freestyle 10k Saturday, Marit Bjoergen's measured final leg completed Norway's victory in a time of 50 minutes 33.3 seconds. That was 8.8 seconds ahead of second-placed Germany, which achieved its best World Cup women's relay result since 2012.
Sweden was 9 seconds off the pace for third, beating the United States to the final podium spot by one-fifth of a second.
A men's 4 x 7.5k relay follows later Sunday.
|
