Mushfiqur Rahim released from hospital
AP
January 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim was released from hospital after being admitted for precautionary tests when he was for struck on the head by a bouncer on the final day of the first cricket test against New Zealand on Monday.
A team spokesman said he was suffering mild concussion.
Mushfiqur was taken to hospital shortly before lunch when he was being struck on the back of the helmet as he tried to duck under a low bouncer from New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee. He knelt, then collapsed to the ground near the pitch and lay motionless for almost 20 minutes as he received treatment from medical staff.
