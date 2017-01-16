A good day for woodball

Contestants play woodball in Penghu's first Freshman Cup, Sunday, Jan. 15. About a hundred aficionados of woodball — a cross between croquet and golf —

gathered to test their skills on a grassy plain on the outlying island county. Woodball was invented in Taiwan in the 1990s and is now played in over 40 countries, according to the Taipei-headquartered International Woodball Federation.