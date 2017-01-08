Australia beat Pakistan to sweep series

SYDNEY -- Australia secured a 3-0 sweep by quickly wrapping up Pakistan's second innings for 244 on Saturday, winning the third test by 220 runs to cap a domination of the series.

Spinner Steve O'Keefe took three wickets for his best test figures of 3-53, with seamer Josh Hazelwood also taking three in the second innings.

Australia needed nine wickets on the last day at the Sydney Cricket Ground and started strongly by removing Pakistan's form batsman, Azhar Ali, in the first over. Wickets fell regularly as Australia bowled Pakistan out just before tea.

Hazelwood (3-29) took the last wicket of Imran Khan to spark on-field celebrations for Australia, which underwent an overhaul and has won four consecutive tests since ending a five-test losing streak.

David Warner was voted player of the match after his century in the first session in Sydney, the first batsman to achieve the feat in Australia and fifth anywhere. Warner also hit a 23-ball half-century in the second innings, the second fastest 50 in test history, as Australia chased quick runs ahead of a declaration.