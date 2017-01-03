5,000-1 outsiders, a nation of dopers and a cursed goat: 2016 in sports

We'll skip the nominees and go straight to the awards.

Maybe honoring the best and worst in sports over the past year and the offbeat, especially will lead to a lucrative tie-in to a blockbuster movie.

I am one with the Newbys. The Newbys are with me.

We'll await your check, Disney.

Now, bring on the winners (and losers) for 2016!

Best Performance by An Animal In A Long-Running Role

Kudos to Murphy the Billy Goat, whose curse hung over the Chicago Cubs for 71 years. After the smelly beast was either turned away from or escorted out of the 1945 World Series (either version works just fine), his owner vowed the Cubs — whose last World Series title was in 1908 — would never win another one. It didn't quite work out that way, but making it all the way to 2016 was quite an achievement. And forcing the Cubs to rally from a 3-1 deficit and go to 10 innings in Game 7 is worthy of a bonus award for dramatic effect.

Biggest Losers

This one goes to British betting houses that made Leicester a 5,000-to-1 longshot to win the Premier League. Before the season, there seemed little danger of having to pay out. After all, the Foxes had never finished atop English soccer in their 132-year history, and they had barely avoided relegation to a lower division the previous year. But Leicester's improbable championship reportedly cost the bookies somewhere in the neighborhood of US$15 million.

City of The Year

St. Louis was spared the pain of having to cheer on the Rams after the NFL team moved back to Los Angeles. While left with the tab for the domed stadium that was the Rams' home along the Mississippi River, at least there were no games to attend there. Whew! Instead, it was the City of Angels that had to endure this devil of a team, which was 4-11 and the lowest-scoring in the league heading into the final weekend of the season.

Award for Staying In Character

You've got to hand it to the Cleveland Browns. In a year when LeBron James and the Cavaliers captured the city's first championship in more than 50 years and the Indians nearly won the World Series, the Browns did exactly what was expected of them. Nothing. They lost their first 14 games before finally winning on Christmas Eve, earning another lump of coal in their stocking and reassuring the rest of us that some things never change.