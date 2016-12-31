Australia beat Pakistan to clinch series

MELBOURNE, Australia -- A brilliant all-round performance by Mitchell Starc propelled Australia to series-clinching victory over Pakistan by an innings and 18 runs in the second test as the visitors crumbled under pressure on the fifth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The rain-interrupted test had long seemed destined for a draw, with only 18 wickets falling in total up until lunch on the last day, but Australia took Pakistan's final nine wickets in a hurry, clinching the win with an hour to spare.

Starc hammered 84 runs off 91 balls with a record seven sixes as Australia built its first-innings lead early Friday, and then took 4-36 as Pakistan — which needed 181 runs to make the hosts bat again — was skittled for 163 in the second innings. He took three wickets in the space of nine balls to turn the likely draw into a stunning win.

Skipper Steve Smith (165 not out) and Starc shared 154 runs for the eighth wicket as Australia declared just before lunch on 624-8 in response to Pakistan's 443-9 declared.

"Starcky was incredible," Smith said. "He hit the ball incredibly cleanly to give us the opportunity to get 180 and have the overs we had at them today.

"Starky did what Starky has done for a while. He was world class."

Smith paid credit to his team for turning around a match that seemed beyond Australia's reach after Pakistan's big first innings and repeated rain delays.

"You don't often win a test when the first innings score is 400 odd," Smith said. "For us to pull off something like that is extremely pleasing and something special.

"It gives you the belief that you can pull a win out of nowhere."

It was only the third time in Pakistan's history it had scored over 400 runs in the first innings and lost a test, after 1957-58 versus the West Indies in Guyana and 2000-01 against England in Karachi.