Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying wins HK Open to clinch world No. 1 spot

Twenty-two-year-old Taiwanese player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) won the women's singles title at the Hong Kong Open Badminton Championships on Sunday, catapulting her to the world No. 1 spot.

Tai defeated Indian player Pusarla V. Sindhu, ranked world No. 9, 21:15, 21:17, on Sunday evening, bringing home her second Hong Kong Open title since 2014.

The victory also solidified her spot as the world No. 1 female badminton player in next week's rankings.

Tai ranked No. 3 in the world ranking last week, with 74,491 points. Spain's Carolina Marin stood at No. 1 with 80.530 points.

Marin was the champion at the Hong Kong Open last year, but Tai didn't make it into the top eight.

In 2014, Tai defeated world No. 8 Nozomi Okuhara and won her first Hong Kong Open title.

Tai's father Tai Nan-kai (戴楠凱) said he and two dozen friends, including former Interior Minister Yu Cheng-hsien, celebrated Tai's victory in front of the television at home.

"We shouted 'Here's the badminton queen!' when she won," he said.

Kaohsiung City Education Bureau Director-General Fan Sun-lu also called to congratulate, Tai Nan-kai said.

He added that the 22-year-old player had her mind set on becoming the first ranked player when she started competing in international tournaments in 2009.

The Hong Kong Open is an annual tournament organized by the Hong Kong Badminton Association. It became one of the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) Super Series tournaments in 2007.

Tai's Shoes Dispute

"Becoming world No. 1. is just a part of the process," he said. "From the television screen, she didn't look too exited either."

He added that the family isn't planning any extravagant celebrations but will "welcome her home with warmth."

Tai became embroiled in a dispute with the Chinese Taipei Badminton Association and its sponsor YONEX earlier this year.

YONEX demanded that Tai "be punished or suspended" for not wearing the company's shoes at the Olympics this year, as well as at many other events.

Tai responded that she "tried to wear the shoes, but they did not fit well," and decided to wear shoes made by her personal sponsor, Victor Sports, instead.

The dispute became the focus of national attention amid a wave of calls urging that the Tsai administration reform Taiwan's corrupt sports industry. Leaked documents indicated that YONEX contracted with the association for seven years and paid up to NT$28.6 million annually.

Public opinion sided with Cheng and Chinese Taipei Badminton Association Director Cheng Chun-lang (程俊琅) apologized to the media, guaranteeing that Tai would not be punished or suspended, and that the association would consider scrapping its rule that requires players to wear sponsored gear.