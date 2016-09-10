Taiwan tug-of-war team wins 2 golds in Sweden

TAIPEI -- A Taiwanese women's tug of war team grabbed two gold medals in the women's under-23 500 kg category and the women's 500 kg category of the 2016 Tug of War International Federation (TWIF) Open Club Championship in Sweden on Thursday.

The team, called "Tai Shi Da Jingmei," is mainly composed of students from National Taiwan Normal University and Taipei Jingmei Girls High School.

The Open Club Championship, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, is part of the TWIF World Outdoor Championships, which also includes the Tug of War World Championship slated for Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 27 countries are represented at the four-day event.

Huang Yu-bo, an official from Jingmei Girls High School, said winning the two medals was a boost to the morale of the team, giving the athletes more confidence.

The Tai Shi Da Jingmei team is seeking to take its fourth title in the women's 500-kg category of this year's the Tug of War World Championship.

Since 2010, the Taiwanese team has won three gold medals in the women's 500-kg category of the championship, which is held biennially.

Meanwhile, the team was scheduled to take part in the mixed 600-kg category and the women's 540-kg category of the Open Club Championship on Friday.