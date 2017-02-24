News
Budapest becomes latest city to drop Olympic bid
AFP  February 24, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
BUDAPEST -- Budapest on Wednesday became the latest city to drop out of the race to host the 2024 Olympic Games, after a petition garnered enough signatures to force a referendum on their bid.

"As the necessary unity in Budapest has been lost, the bid has lost all of its chances," the government of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced in a statement posted on its website.

"That is why the government of Hungary proposes to withdraw the candidacy from the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Budapest."

The Hungarian capital's withdrawal leaves the battle to stage the 2024 Games between Paris and Los Angeles. The International Olympic Committee is due to reveal the winner on Sept. 13.

Hamburg — following a referendum — and Rome had already pull out of the contest.

