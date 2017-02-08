2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics: South Korea builds it, but will fans come?

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -- Across the road from the pentagonal arena that will host South Korea's Winter Olympics opening ceremony a year from Thursday, bundles of dead fish dangle from a wooden frame outside Lee Yong-Oon's shop.

Most venues for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games are virtually finished and the organizers are about to launch a domestic and international marketing blitz, touting Korean technology, culture and food as they seek to persuade sports fans from around the world to make the long journey to northeast Asia.

Lee, though, has his doubts. Dried pollack — dessicated during the biting chill of winter — is a speciality of the area, but he thinks Westerners would find his signature product "a bit hard to eat."

He is not planning to increase production for next winter, he told AFP, despite his prime retail location and a chance to attract thousands of potential customers.

With a year to go, many South Koreans express pride that they are hosting the games, and workers are already installing the upper levels of the Olympic structure opposite Lee's premises.

The only sporting facility still awaiting completion is a new ski slope for the downhill events — none of the existing resorts have high enough mountains to provide the vertical drop required according to regulations — but even that is 85 percent finished.

A roomy show flat in the Olympic village, complete with bedspreads covered in sports symbols, has two sets of double glazing to protect against the cold.

Looking out from the top of the vertiginous K125 ski jump, tiny staff in Day-Glo green jackets far below prepare the landing area snow for a test event, the cross-country course runs through wooded hills nearby, and wind farm turbines line the horizon.

But marketing has so far been conspicuous by its absence. On the road from Seoul, the first mention of the Winter Olympics is a plain white sign on a hillside around 30 kilometers from Pyeongchang.