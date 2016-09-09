Paralympics: Games for 'superhumans' opens

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Rio de Janeiro opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with samba, parading wheelchairs, giant balloons — and loud booing of Brazil's president — at a sold-out Maracana stadium.

The extraordinary sight of U.S. Paralympian Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham jumping in his wheelchair from a 55 feet (17 meters) ramp got the crowd on its feet. Then the joyous rhythms of samba singers and a carnivalesque reproduction of a Rio beach scene got them dancing.

But Brazil's tensions also flared with thousands in the crowd chanting "Out with Temer!" as newly sworn in President Michel Temer appeared at the ceremony just days after taking over from bitter rival Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached.

Temer's hurried declaration of "I declare the Games open" met a roar of boos, while booing forced Brazilian Olympics boss Carlos Nuzman to pause his speech after he mentioned "thanks to the federal, state and municipal governments."

For Rio, the Paralympics, coming right after a vibrant but sometimes tricky Olympics, are one more challenge in a period of deep recession and political instability.

But Nuzman said "Brazilians never give up," then he told the athletes: "You are superhumans."

Blind, missing limbs, or partially paralyzed, more than 4,300 of the world's toughest and most competitive disabled paraded ahead of 11 days of contests. Some pushed their own wheelchairs, others were pushed, while others limped.

When the Brazilian team came out in flower-patterned jackets, led by a storming contingent of athletes in wheelchairs, the legendary football stadium roared in delirium.

Olympics Chief No Show

However, controversy hung over the now show by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach — the first absence of an IOC chief since the 1984 Summer Games.

Bach is due at a mourning ceremony in Berlin for the late West German president Walter Scheel.

However, there have been suggestions that the no-show has to do with divisions over the Paralympic committee's outright ban on Russian athletes after allegations of a state-sanctioned doping program and the IOC's relatively softer line.

There were also reports in Globo and other Brazilian media outlets that Bach is wanted for questioning by local police investigating an illegal ticket selling ring allegedly involving a senior Irish Olympic official. Rio police were to give a press conference on the matter Thursday.

"Whether there's anything else — I don't know if there's anything else," International Paralympic Committee President Philip Craven said of Bach's decision.