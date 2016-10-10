News
Monday

October, 10, 2016

Formula E goes to Hong Kong

AP
October 10, 2016, 12:06 am TWN
Race cars complete during the first lap at the Formula E Hong Kong ePrix auto race, Sunday, Oct. 9. Reigning Formula E world champion Sebastien Buemi threw down the gauntlet to his rivals as he won the first-ever Hong Kong ePrix after an incident-packed season opener on Sunday. Formula E is entering its third season, which consists of 12 races.
Race cars complete during the first lap at the Formula E Hong Kong ePrix auto race, Sunday, Oct. 9. Reigning Formula E world champion Sebastien Buemi threw down the gauntlet to his rivals as he won the first-ever Hong Kong ePrix after an incident-packed season opener on Sunday. Formula E is entering its third season, which consists of 12 races. (AP)

