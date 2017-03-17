Marchand gets 36th as Bruins end Calgary run

CALGARY, Alberta -- Brad Marchand scored his NHL-leading 36th goal, David Backes put Boston ahead after returning from an injury and the Bruins ended Calgary's 10-game winning streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Flames.

Marchand is also tied with Chicago's Patrick Kane and Edmonton's Connor McDavid for tops in the league with 76 points.

Backes got tied up with Flames defenseman Mark Giordano and was taken into the corner boards 12 minutes into the game. Backes was favoring his leg as he was helped off the ice.

But he returned seven minutes into the second period and on his second shift back he broke a 2-all tie. Backes took a pass from David Krejci on a 3-on-2 and from 30 feet whipped a wrist shot over the glove of Chad Johnson.

David Pastrnak scored twice, and Matt Beleskey also scored for Boston.

The Bruins' fourth straight win moved them within three points of second-place Ottawa in the Atlantic

Division.

Alex Chiasson and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Flames.

Flyers 4, Penguins 0 Wayne Simmonds scored the 200th goal of his career and Steve Mason made 23 saves to lead Philadelphia over Pittsburgh.

Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux and Dale Weise also scored for the Flyers, who closed within five points of the idle New York Islanders for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Making the postseason remains a long shot for Philadelphia with just 13 games remaining and four teams to pass.

Philadelphia snapped a three-game losing streak while handing the defending Stanley Cup champions their fourth shutout of the season.

With 95 points, the Penguins remain two behind idle Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division and the best record in the NHL.

Elsewhere, it was Avalanche 3, Red Wings 1.