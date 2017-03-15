Versteeg hits shootout winner for 10 straight

CALGARY, Alberta -- Kris Versteeg scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to tie a club record with their 10th straight victory Monday night.

Calgary's first shooter, Versteeg moved in slowly and made a nifty deke before zipping a shot high past Marc-Andre Fleury. Brian Elliott stopped Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel to clinch the win. Before the franchise moved to Calgary, the Atlanta Flames won 10 games in a row from Oct. 14 to Nov. 3, 1978.

Pittsburgh had a chance in overtime when Mark Giordano was sent off for slashing Nick Bonino, but the Flames killed off the 4-on-3.

Johnny Gaudreau, Deryk Engelland and Dennis Wideman scored in regulation for Calgary, which moved back into second place in the Pacific Division. The Flames are even in points with Anaheim, but have more regulation/overtime wins.

Malkin, Crosby and Conor Sheary scored for Pittsburgh. The Penguins had their five-game winning streak snapped, but still moved into a tie in points with Washington atop the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals are ahead on the tiebreaker.

Blue Jackets 5, Flyers 3 Cam Atkinson scored twice and Brandon Dubinsky had the go-ahead goal in the third period to help Columbus set franchise records for wins and points in a season with a victory over Philadelphia.

Zach Werenski and Sam Gagner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have 44 wins and 94 points.

Travis Konecny had a pair of goals and Brayden Schenn also scored for sagging Philadelphia, which has lost 10 of 15 to hurt its fading playoff chances. The Flyers began play six points out of a postseason spot with 15 games remaining.

Dubinsky's power-play goal with 11:14 left snapped a 3-all tie and followed a rouging minor on Konecny. Atkinson got his 32nd of the season with 20.9

seconds remaining on an empty-netter.

Elsewhere, it was Blues 3, Kings 1; Bruins 6, Canucks 3; Lightning 3, Rangers 2; Hurricanes 8, Islanders 4; Predators 5, Jets 4, OT; and Coyotes 1, Avalanche 0.