Flames extinguish Jets in comfortable 3-0 win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Brian Elliott made 31 saves for his second consecutive shutout as the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine games with a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik each scored on the power play as the victory also gave Calgary points in 11 straight games.

The Flames also jumped in the NHL standings. Their 80 points tied them with Anaheim, but Calgary moves into second place in the Pacific Division because they have three more wins than the idle Ducks.

Senators 4, Avalanche 2 Craig Anderson made 14 saves to set the franchise wins mark as Ottawa defeated Colorado for its sixth consecutive victory.

Alex Burrows and Mike Hoffman each had a goal and an assist for Ottawa, which tied Montreal atop the Atlantic Division with 84 points.

Anderson earned win No. 147 with Ottawa and passed Patrick Lalime for the top spot.

Fredrik Claesson and Ryan Dzingel also had goals for the Senators.

Calvin Pickard stopped 27 shots and Matt Nieto and Sven Andrighetto scored for the Avalanche.

Coyotes 5, Devils 4 Tobias Reider and Anthony DeAngelo each had a goal and an assist as Arizona handed New Jersey its 10th consecutive loss.

The Coyotes led 4-0 early in the second period but needed the goal from the rookie DeAngelo with 6:29 to play for what proved to be the winning margin.

DeAngelo's goal, a patient shot through traffic from the slot, put Arizona up 5-3 before John Moore's backhanded upper shelf shot past goalie Mike Smith cut it to 5-4 with 4:58 remaining.

Kings 4, Capitals 2 Adrian Kempe scored his first NHL goal with 11:14 to play and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in Los Angeles' victory over NHL-leading Washington.

Marian Gaborik also scored and Jonathan Quick made 17 saves in a big win for the Kings, who have won three of four as they fight to stay in the playoff race.

Penguins 3, Canucks 0 Matt Murray made 27 saves as Pittsburgh beat Vancouver.

Jake Guentzel, Ian Cole and Conor Sheary scored for the Penguins, who have won five straight and are in sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division ahead of Columbus.

The Canucks slipped 10 points back for the second wild card playoff berth in the Western Conference.