Backstrom scores in OT to clinch Caps win over Flyers

WASHINGTON -- Nicklas Backstrom scored a power-play goal in overtime to lift the Washington Capitals over the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Saturday night and extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 15.

Backstrom ended the Capitals' power-play frustrations by beating Steve Mason 3:25 into overtime for his 20th goal of the season. It came with Flyers defenseman Michael Del Zotto in the penalty box for holding, the 12th minor penalty of the game.

Dmitry Orlov also scored for NHL-leading Washington, which got 30 saves from Braden Holtby. Mason stopped 22 of 24 shots, while Sean Couturier snapped out of his offensive slump to score Philadelphia's goal.

The Flyers went 0 for 6 on the power play and are 0 for 15 this season against the Capitals.

Bruins 3, Devils 2 Ryan Spooner scored midway through the third period to lift the Boston Bruins over the New Jersey Devils for their eighth victory in 10 games under interim coach Bruce Cassidy.

Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug also scored for the Bruins, and backup goalie Anton Khudobin stopped 15 shots. Cassidy took over for fired coach Claude Julien on Feb. 7.

Kyle Palmieri and Devante Smith-Pelly had goals for the Devils, who dropped their sixth straight (0-4-2) as their playoff hopes continue to fade. Cory Schneider made 37 saves.

Blackhawks 5, Predators 3 Brian Campbell scored with 1:05 remaining to lead the Chicago Blackhawks over the Nashville Predators for their seventh straight win.

Patrick Kane scored twice, including an empty-netter after Campbell's goal, and Jordin Tootoo and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago. Corey Crawford made 32 saves.

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice and Calle Jarnkrok also had a goal for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

Canadiens 4, Rangers 1 Carey Price made 26 saves and the Montreal Canadiens extended their winning streak to five games with a victory over the New York Rangers.

Shea Weber, Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Shaw and Jordie Benn scored for the Canadiens, who are in first place in the Atlantic Division.

Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk each had two assists for Montreal, which has won six of seven. That streak started with a shootout win over the Rangers on Feb. 21 at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Kreider scored and Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves for the Rangers, who have lost three of their past four.

Jets 6, Avalanche 1 Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and two assists, leading the Winnipeg Jets past the Colorado Avalanche.

Making his 10th straight start in goal, Connor Hellebuyck almost had his second straight shutout for the Jets until Gabriel Landeskog scored with 15.4 seconds left in the game. He made 22 saves a day after he had a 29-save shutout against the St. Louis Blues.

Patrik Laine scored his NHL rookie-leading 32nd goal, Mark Scheifele had his 27th, Ehlers notched his 21st and Wheeler his 20th.

Ben Chiarot added his first goal of the season in his 53rd game, and Jacob Trouba had his sixth.