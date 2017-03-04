Birthday boy makes 32 saves in Rangers win

BOSTON -- Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves on his 35th birthday and the New York Rangers got third-period goals from Pavel Buchnevich and Oscar Lindberg to beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night.

New York, which has beaten Boston five straight times, outscored the Bruins 12-5 while sweeping the three-game season series.

Lundqvist stymied the Bruins on several outstanding chances and improved to 25-12-2 against Boston with a 1.93 goals-against average. He earned his 403rd NHL win, tying Grant Fuhr for 10th on the career list.

Brad Marchand scored his team-leading 29th goal for the Bruins to cut it to 2-1 at 12:56 of the third. Boston lost for the second time in nine games.

Buchnevich was called up from the minors earlier in the day.

Canadiens 2, Predators 1 Paul Byron scored the tiebreaking goal with nine seconds left and Montreal edged Nashville in P.K. Subban's first game against the Canadiens since they traded him last summer.

Brendan Gallagher also scored and Carey Price made 24 saves as Montreal extended its winning streak to four games.

Ryan Ellis scored for the Predators, with an assist from Subban, before leaving with a lower-body injury. Pekka Rinne stopped 24 shots but Nashville had its four-game winning streak snapped.

The loss was Nashville's first in regulation at Montreal since Jan. 15, 2009.

The Canadiens saluted Subban with a video montage before the puck was dropped. A teary-eyed Subban acknowledged the crowd during a long-standing ovation.

Blue Jackets 1, Wild 0 Brandon Saad scored in the third period and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 38 shots to lift Columbus over Minnesota.

Saad got his 19th goal of the season at 4:32 when he charged in to get his own rebound and poked it past Devan Dubnyk, who played an otherwise excellent game. Dubnyk made 39 saves for the Wild, who lost for the first time in three games.

Bobrovsky was every bit as outstanding for the Blue Jackets in the matchup of All-Star goalies, earning his fourth shutout this season and the 16th of his career.

Capitals 1, Devils 0 NHL-leading Washington won its franchise-record 14th consecutive home game, beating New Jersey thanks to rookie forward Jakub Vrana's power-play goal with about 12 minutes left in the third period.

Elsewhere, it was Senators 2, Avalanche 1; Flyers 2, Panthers 1, SO; Sabres 6, Coyotes 3; Islanders 5, Stars 4; Kings 3, Maple Leafs 2, SO; and Sharks 3, Canucks 1.