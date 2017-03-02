Canadiens beat the Blue Jackets 1-0 in OT

MONTREAL -- Alex Galchenyuk scored in overtime for the second straight night and Carey Price made 26 saves as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Tuesday to extend their winning streak to three games.

Montreal's Max Pacioretty thought he had scored 1:11 into overtime after a beautiful pass by Andrei Markov. The puck crossed the line on Pacioretty's rebound, but the play was whistled dead first, and a lengthy video review did not overturn the call.

With Columbus' Seth Jones in the box for holding, Galchenyuk scored with a slap shot from the point that soared into the roof of the net at 3:53 of the extra period.

Capitals 4, Rangers 1 Marcus Johansson had two goals and an assist to help Washington beat New York in Kevin Shattenkirk's first game with the Capitals.

Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also scored and Braden Holtby stopped 29 shots as the NHL-best Capitals gave Barry Trotz his 700th career victory. Evgeny Kuznetzov and Matt Niskanen had two assists each.

Wild 6, Jets 5 Jason Zucker scored with 2:10 left in the third period to lift Minnesota over Winnipeg.

Erik Haula set up Zucker's 20th goal of the season by racing after a loose puck and sending a backhand pass across the slot. Zucker scored right as a Winnipeg power play ended.

Haula, Mikael Granlund, Tyler Graovac, Ryan White and Marco Scandella also scored for the Wild, and Granlund, newcomer Martin Hanzal and Chris Stewart each had two assists.

Winnipeg's Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit before Zucker's winner.

Scheifele and Mathieu Perreault each had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg.

Rookie Patrik Laine scored his 31st goal of the season and added an assist. Adam Lowry also scored.

Stars 3, Penguins 2 Antoine Roussel capped Dallas' three-goal third period and the Stars rallied for a win over Pittsburgh.

The loss dropped second-place Pittsburgh seven points behind Eastern Conference and Metropolitan Division leader Washington.

Dallas entered nine points behind the second wild card in the West.

Pittsburgh led 2-0 on goals by Evgeni Malkin in the first period and Jake Guentzel in the second.

Brett Ritchie scored the Stars' first goal at 3:40 of the third. Jason Spezza tied the game at 9:41 with a shot that was deflected high and off Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin into the net.

Just 55 seconds later, Roussel put a wrist shot past goalie Matt Murray from the left faceoff circle.