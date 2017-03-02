Ice Hockey: Legendary Soviet centre forward Petrov dies

Moscow, Russia- Legendary CSKA Moscow and Soviet international centre forward Vladimir Petrov, a member of the all-conquering Red Machine team, has died at 69, Russia's ice hockey federation reported on Tuesday.

"Russia's ice hockey federation presents its condolences to Petrov's family and friends, his colleagues and everyone who knew him," said a statement on the federation's official website.

Two-time Olympic champion Petrov, who also won nine world championship gold medals and 11 Soviet league titles during his career, died from cancer after a short illness.

Petrov, together with wingers Valery Kharlamov and Boris Mikhailov, formed the attacking line that caused a furore in 1972 in the legendary eight-match Super Series with a Canadian professional NHL all-star team -- leading by three wins to one before eventually losing 4-3 with one game tied.

The trio had made its debut at the world championships -- amateur at that time -- in 1969 in Stockholm, where the Soviet Union managed to retain its title despite two defeats to Czechoslovakia, seven months after Soviet troops had invaded Czechoslovakia to crush a pro-democratic drive.

After hanging up his skates in 1983, Petrov presided over Russia's ice hockey federation from 1992 to 1994 and worked as a general manager at CSKA Moscow, Spartak Moscow and SKA Saint Petersburg.