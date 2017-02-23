Conference-leaders Minnesota beaten by Blackhawks 5-3

ST. PAUL, Minnesota -- Jonathan Toews had three goals and two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks beat Minnesota 5-3 on Tuesday night for their second win over the Western Conference-leading Wild in less than two weeks.

Toews notched his fourth career hat trick on an empty-netter with 1:02 left to stave off a spirited rally by the Wild, who began a franchise-record eight-game homestand on Feb. 8 with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. Toews had a goal and two assists in that one and has 37 points in 35 career games against Minnesota.

Chicago's captain has been chewing up almost everyone else, too, with 20 points in his last 12 games. Toews' wing men Nick Schmaltz and Richard Panik had the other goals, giving the Blackhawks 34 goals in their last eight games. Their first line totaled nine points.

Mikael Granlund's second power-play goal for the Wild brought them within 4-3, before Ryan Suter hit the crossbar with a shot that nearly tied it.

Canadiens 3, Rangers 2, SO Paul Byron scored in the fifth round of the shootout and Montreal gave coach Claude Julien his first win in his second stint with the Canadiens.

Carey Price made 28 saves for Montreal. Price stopped Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller twice in the OT, including a diving save in the closing seconds of the extra period.

Shea Weber had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens. Andrew Shaw also scored for Montreal.

Penguins 3, Hurricanes 1 Sidney Crosby scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection in the second period, and Pittsburgh beat Carolina.

Evgeni Malkin and Scott Wilson also scored to help the reigning Stanley Cup champions bounce back from their only loss since the All-Star break. Pittsburgh moved three points behind East-leading Washington and is 7-1-3 since the break.

Flames 6, Predators 5, OT Mark Giordano scored 43 seconds into overtime, and Calgary edged Nashville in a crucial game between teams holding the Western Conference's wild cards.