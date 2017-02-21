Tatar, Vanek goals lead Red Wings past Pittsburgh 5-2

PITTSBURGH -- Tomas Tatar and Thomas Vanek scored early third-period goals to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL on Sunday.

Nick Jensen and Steve Ott also scored and Luke Glendening added an empty-netter for the Red Wings, who completed a back-to-back sweep of Washington and Pittsburgh, two of the top teams in the league. Petr Mrazek made 24 saves for his second win in as many days, having lost his previous four games.

Rangers 2, Capitals 1 Mats Zuccarello scored a third-period goal and Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves, powering the Rangers to the victory.

Ryan McDonagh scored in the first period for New York, which has won seven of eight overall and five in a row at home.

Predators 4, Blue Jackets 3 Mattias Ekholm scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Juuse Saros stopped 35 shots, helping Nashville to the road win.

Ryan Ellis, Kevin Fiala and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for the Predators, who never trailed. James Neal and P.K. Subban each had a pair of assists.

Nashville had dropped three of four.

Zach Werenski had a goal and two assists for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves. Brandon Saad and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the first time in three games.

Blackhawks 5, Sabres 1 Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist in his annual homecoming, leading Chicago to its sixth win in seven games.

Marian Hossa and Jonathan Toews broke it open with second-period goals. Ryan Hartman and Artem Anisimov also scored, helping the Blackhawks bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

Elsewhere it was: Islanders 6, Devils 4; Maple Leafs 4, Hurricanes 0; Jets 3, Senators 2; Ducks 1, Kings 0; Bruins 2, Sharks 1, Ot; Lightning 3, Avalanche 2, Ot; And Flyers 3, Canucks 2.