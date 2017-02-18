Sidney Crosby tops 1,000 career points as Penguins edge out Jets

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby completed his march to 1,000 career points in typically unselfish fashion. The Pittsburgh star wasted little time before starting his quest for the next thousand.

The Penguins captain fed Chris Kunitz for a first-period goal against Winnipeg on Thursday to become the 86th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-point plateau, added an assist on Phil Kessel's game-tying goal in the third, then put the winner past Connor Hellebuyck with 21 seconds left in overtime as his side escaped with a 4-3 victory.

Crosby finished with three points to push his total 1,002. Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh, while Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 44 shots for the Penguins, who improved to 6-0-2 since the All-Star break.

Patrik Laine scored his 27th for Winnipeg. Paul Postma collected his first and Dustin Byfuglien his eighth for the Jets. Hellebuyck made 35 saves, but couldn't get a handle on Crosby's 31st of the season and 369th goal of his career.

Islanders 4, Rangers 2 Andrew Ladd scored twice to lead the New York Islanders over their crosstown rivals.

Anders Lee and Nikolay Kulemin also scored, and Thomas Greiss stopped 25 shots to help the Islanders improve to 8-0-2 in their last 10 at home. John Tavares had two assists for his 12th multipoint game of the season.

The Islanders, who swept the four games between the teams a year ago, beat the Rangers for the second time in three meetings this season.

Wild 3, Stars 1 Darcy Kuemper stopped 34 shots while Erik Haula had a goal and an assist as the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars.

Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Western Conference leaders. Minnesota hasn't lost consecutive games in more than two months and extended its point streak against the Stars to seven games.

Cody Eakin scored his second goal this season and Kari Lehtonen had 23 saves for the Stars, who have lost seven of eight.

Oilers 6, Flyers 3 Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to regain the NHL scoring lead and help Edmonton beat Philadelphia.

Matt Hendricks, Leon Draisaitl, Jordan Eberle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Klefbom also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight and three of four. Edmonton moved into a tie with Anaheim for second place in the Pacific Division.

Blues 4, Canucks 3 Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen scored third-period power-play goals to lift streaking St. Louis over Vancouver.