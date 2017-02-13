Sanford grabs first NHL goal to put Capitals over Ducks

Rookie Zach Sanford scored his first NHL goal to break a tie late in the third period and Washington beat Anaheim 6-4 on Saturday despite giving back a three-goal lead.

Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists, and T.J. Oshie, Daniel Winnik and Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist each for the Capitals. Washington won its 12th straight at home entering its bye week.

Braden Holtby made 18 saves to win his 14th consecutive start, and Washington tied an NHL record by scoring five or more goals in an 11th straight home game.

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and two assists for the Ducks, who scored twice in the second and twice in the third period to overcome early deficits of 3-0 and 4-1.

John Gibson made 33 saves for Anaheim, which fell to 1-3-1 with one game left on a six-game road trip.

Senators 3, Islanders 0 Craig Anderson made his first start in 69 days and turned aside 33 shots as the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Islanders.

Anderson left the club in early December to be with his wife, Nicholle, who is battling cancer, and returned to practice last week.

The shutout was the fourth of the season for Anderson in 20 games and eighth of the season for the Senators. Mike Condon has the other four. The win is the second straight for the Senators.

Rangers 4, Avalanche 2 Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves for his 400th career win and New York earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Lundqvist is the 12th goaltender in NHL history with at least 400 wins and the first European-born goaltender to reach the mark.

Lundqvist also is the third goaltender to get 400 wins with one franchise. The others are Martin Brodeur (Devils) and Tony Esposito (Blackhawks).

Elsewhere, it was: Coyotes 4, Penguins 3, OT; Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 1; Bruins 4, Canucks 3; Flyers 2, Sharks 1, O; Panthers 7, Predators 4; Blues 4, Canadiens 2; Stars 5, Hurricanes 2; Lightning 4, Jets 1; Sabres 3, Maple Leafs 1; and Blackhawks 5, Oilers 1.