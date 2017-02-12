News
Wild strike Lightning
AP  February 12, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
ST. PAUL, Minnesota -- Mikko Koivu scored the lone goal in the shootout for Minnesota as the Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Friday night to avoid losing consecutive home games for the first time this season.

Koivu used a masterful left-right move to flip the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy, who denied Jason Pominville and Zach Parise before and after Koivu. Brayden Point, who scored for Tampa Bay in regulation, Jonathan Drouin and Nikita Kucherov all went wide right with their shootout attempts against Devan Dubnyk.

Blackhawks 5, Jets 2 Chicago linemates Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin each scored and combined for seven points to help the Blackhawks beat Winnipeg.

Duncan Keith's late goal was the winner, and Marian Hossa also scored.

