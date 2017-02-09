Blue Jackets snatch OT win in Detroit

DETROIT -- Seth Jones took a drop pass from Brandon Dubinsky and wired a high slap shot past Petr Mrazek 3:22 into overtime, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.Dubinsky and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who had dropped two in a row and four of five. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots.

Nick Jensen got his second career goal, both in the last four games, and Thomas Vanek added a tying score midway through the second period for Detroit. Mrazek made 24 saves.

Wild 4, Jets 2 Jason Pominville and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice, and Minnesota closed out a 3-1 road trip.

Pominville also had an assist, and Charlie Coyle added three assists. Niederreiter's second goal was an empty-netter.

Devan Dubnyk made 38 saves for the Western Conference-leading Wild.

Rangers 4, Ducks 1 Henrik Lundqvist made a season-high 43 saves, Michael Grabner scored twice and the Rangers won for the sixth time in eight games.

Mats Zuccarello and Oscar Lindberg also scored, helping coach Alain Vigneault to his 600th career victory.

Avalanche 4, Canadiens 0 Mikko Rantanen scored three times for his first career hat trick, Calvin Pickard stopped 27 shots and the Avalanche posted back-to-back wins for the first time since November.

Andreas Martinsen added a goal as last-place Colorado won two straight at home for the first time this season. Pickard also had an assist.

All-Star goaltender Carey Price wasn't sharp early, giving up two quick goals, and the Canadiens never recovered. This after routing Colorado 10-1 on Dec. 10 in Montreal.

Capitals 5, Hurricanes 0 Alex Ovechkin got his 26th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Washington earn its fourth straight victory.

Brett Connolly, Lars Eller, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson also scored for the Capitals, who picked up their second consecutive shutout. Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots in an easy outing two days after backup Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves in a 5-0 win against Los Angeles.

Flames 3, Penguins 2, So Kris Versteeg scored the only goal in the shootout and Calgary recovered after a furious third-period rally by Pittsburgh.

Chad Johnson stopped 31 shots in regulation and then turned away Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby in the shootout. The Penguins' Kris Letang hit the post on his team's final attempt.

Maple Leafs 3, Stars 1 Rookie sensation Auston Matthews scored his team-leading 25th goal and scuffling Toronto picked up a much-needed victory.

Curtis McElhinney made 39 saves as the Maple Leafs won for the second time in six games (2-3-1). Struggling defensively of late, Toronto held Dallas in check after yielding 22 goals over the previous four games.

Elsewhere, it was: Lightning 5, Kings 0; Blues 6, Senators 0; Predators 4, Canucks 2; and Sabres 5, Sharks 4, OT.