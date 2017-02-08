|
Rare goal for Agostino as Blues beat Flyers 2-0
|
AP February 8, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
PHILADELPHIA -- Kenny Agostino scored his first goal in almost three years and Carter Hutton had 26 saves as the St. Louis Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Monday night.
Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis, which won for the second time in three games after coach Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock on Feb. 1, following a 1-5-0 stretch. Hutton, who allowed 13 goals in his three previous appearances, posted his first shutout since Jan. 24 and No. 3 on the season.
Michal Neuvirth made 14 stops for Philadelphia, which has lost three of four.
The 24-year-old Agostino was recalled from the minors when the team announced Sunday that forward Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He scored on a breakaway 2:10 into the third period, beating Neuvirth under the crossbar to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. It was his first NHL goal since April 4, 2014, as a rookie with Calgary.
Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 5, OT Brock Nelson's second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime lifted the Islanders to the win.
Trailing 5-4 late in the third period, the Islanders pulled goalie Thomas Greiss and tied it on Andrew Ladd's deflection with 1:29 left.
|
