Backstrom leads Capitals past Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Nicklas Backstrom scored in the third period, helping the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday.

Jay Beagle and Andre Burakovsky also scored for the NHL-leading Capitals. Braden Holtby stopped 20 shots.

Washington improved to 12-0-2 in its last 14 games at Montreal. The Capitals' last regulation loss at Bell Centre was on Jan. 10, 2009.

Alexander Radulov and Max Pacioretty scored for Montreal, and Carey Price made 27 saves.

With the Capitals leading 2-1 and Radulov in the box for hooking, Backstrom scored his 15th of the season at 5:16 of the third.

Kings 1, Flyers 0, OT Peter Budaj posted his NHL-leading seventh shutout while Jeff Carter scored midway through overtime as Los Angeles won its fifth in a row.

Budaj, who wasn't even on the Kings' roster on opening night, extended his shutout streak to 144 minutes, 5 seconds. He made 17 saves.

Anze Kopitar set up the winning goal at 2:35 with a backhand pass across the crease to Carter, who whizzed a wrist shot past Michal Neuvirth. It was Carter's 27th goal of the season.

Neuvirth made 27 saves for Philadelphia, including a sensational glove stop in the second period.

Maple Leafs 6, Bruins 5 William Nylander got his first career hat trick and James van Riemsdyk scored his second of the game to break a tie with 1:36 left as Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak.

Connor Brown also scored for Toronto, which moved one point behind Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have played five fewer games than the Bruins.

David Pastrnak scored two goals for Boston and Ryan Spooner, Patrice Bergeron and Torey Krug each added one. Bergeron and Krug had power-play goals.

Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots for the Maple Leafs.

Penguins 4, Blues 1 Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist while Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots as Pittsburgh beat St. Louis.

Kris Letang and Justin Schultz also scored for the Penguins while Patrik Berglund scored for St. Louis, which handed new coach Mike Yeo his first loss after replacing the fired Ken Hitchcock.

Blackhawks 5, Stars 3 Trevor van Riemsdyk put in a rebound with 4:03 left to lift Chicago over Dallas.

Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen stopped a close-range shot by Artem Anisimov but van Riemsdyk followed to put the puck under Lehtonen and make it 4-3. Jonathan Toews added an empty-net goal in the final second.

The third period of this one was dominated by scoring stars. Goals by Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 9:24 but Chicago's Patrick Kane tied the game just 35 seconds after Seguin scored.

Radek Faksa also scored for Dallas and Lehtonen made 31 saves.

Corey Crawford stopped 31 shots for Chicago while Ryan Hartman and Gustav Forsling scored in the second period for the Blackhawks.

Elsewhere it was Lightning 3, Ducks 2, SO; Devils 5, Blue Jackets 1; Hurricanes 5, Islanders 4, OT; Red Wings 1, Predators 0; Sabres 4, Senators 0; Avalanche 5, Jets 2; Wild 6, Canucks 3 and Coyotes 3, Sharks 2, SO.