Phil Kessel marks his career 800th game with style

PITTSBURGH -- Phil Kessel celebrated the 800th game of his career in style, scoring twice, including the winner 3:15 into overtime to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the suddenly struggling Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Nick Bonino added his eighth for Pittsburgh and Patric Hornqvist scored his fifth goal in his last five games for the Penguins. Matt Murray stopped 28 shots as Pittsburgh drew within two points of second-place Columbus in the tight Metropolitan Division race.

Cam Atkinson capped a third-period rally with his 25th of the season for Columbus. Brandon Dubinsky and Alexander Wennberg also scored for the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves for Columbus, which is just 7-7-1 since going unbeaten (14-0-0) in December.

Flames 4, Devils 3, OT Defenseman TJ Brodie had four assists, the last on Mikael Backlund's winning goal at 1:13 of overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat New Jersey to send the Devils to their seventh straight loss at home.

Red Wings 5, Islanders 4 Danny DeKeyser scored with 27.9 remaining in regulation, lifting the Detroit Red Wings over the New York Islanders.

DeKeyser's shot from the left side of the left circle caromed off two Islanders defensemen, Nick Leddy and Thomas Hickey, and into the net.