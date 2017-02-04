Blackhawks' 3-game skid ends in Arizona

GLENDALE, Arizona -- Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Duncan Keith added two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Thursday night to stop a three-game slide.

Chicago led twice by three goals but gave up three in the second period and had to hold on. Ryan Hartman, Marian Hossa and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Blackhawks, and Corey Crawford made 24 saves.

Christian Dvorak and Brendan Perlini each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes. Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for Arizona.

The Blackhawks scored twice in 72 seconds in the first period.

Sharks 4, Canucks 1 Patrick Marleau scored his 500th career goal, Chris Tierney tallied twice and the surging San Jose Sharks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Brent Burns added a goal and an assist for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 32 saves. San Jose improved to 8-1-0 over its last nine games to sit three points up on Anaheim for first place in the Pacific Division.

Philip Larsen scored for the Canucks, who got 28 saves from Ryan Miller. Vancouver lost in regulation at home for the first time since Dec. 22, snapping a 7-0-1 run at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks remained three points back of Calgary for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Vancouver has two games in hand.

Flyers 3, Canadiens 1 Matt Read scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to end his long drought and lead Philadelphia over Montreal.

Claude Giroux also scored and Sean Couturier had an empty-netter in the final seconds for the Flyers, who opened a five-game homestand — their longest of the season — by winning their fourth in the last five.

Nikita Nesterov scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens. Montreal's 16 shots were a season low and marked the fewest Philadelphia has allowed in a game this season.

Read scored his first goal since Nov. 3, beating Carey Price off a setup by Couturier.

Michal Neuvirth made 15 saves to help the Flyers improve to 10-0-1 in their last 11 home games against Montreal.

Elsewhere, it was Rangers 2, Sabres 1, OT; Senators 5, Lightning 2; Predators 2, Oilers 0; Jets 4, Stars 3; and Blues 5, Maple Leafs 1.