Seth Jones gets double to help Blue Jackets down Rangers 6-4

NEW YORK -- Seth Jones scored twice while Alexander Wennberg had a goal and two assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Saad added a goal and an assist while Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert also scored for the Blue Jackets, who led 6-0 early in the third. Joonas Korpisalo, starting in place of All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky, stopped 33 shots.

The Blue Jackets won for the sixth time in 13 games since a franchise-record 16-game winning streak and beat the Rangers for the second time in three meetings this season after losing the previous seven.

Jimmy Vesey, Michael Grabner, Chris Kreider and Kevin Klein scored for the Rangers, who announced a two-year contract extension for coach Alain Vigneault earlier in the day. Henrik Lundqvist was pulled less than four minutes into the second period after giving up three goals on 16 shots.

Wild 5, Oilers 2 Tyler Graovac scored twice as the Wild beat the Oilers.

Jason Zucker, Zach Parise and Chris Stewart also scored for the Wild while Darcy Kuemper made 41 saves.

Adam Larsson and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal for the Oilers.

Sharks 3, Blackhawks 1 Tomas Hertl scored the game-winner with 2:03 remaining in regulation after Patrick Marleau got his 499th career goal, helping San Jose beat Chicago for its seventh win in eight games.

Hertl, who missed 32 games with a knee injury, got his first goal since Oct. 27 when he knocked in the rebound of Brent Burns' shot.

Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter while Martin Jones made 24 saves.

Dennis Rasmussen scored for the Blackhawks and Corey Crawford made 26 saves.

Ducks 5, Avalanche 1 Jakob Silfverberg scored two goals and John Gibson made 28 saves as Anaheim wrapped up a three-game season sweep of struggling Colorado.

Rickard Rakell, Korbinian Holzer and Cam Fowler each added a goal for the Ducks, who moved ahead of Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division by picking up at least one point for the 16th time in their last 18 games.

Mikko Rantanen scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 26 shots for the Avalanche.

Kings 3, Coyotes 2 Jake Muzzin scored a power-play goal with 1:49 to play as the Kings snapped the Coyotes' season-best three-game winning streak.

Anze Kopitar and Jordan Nolan also scored for Los Angeles and Peter Budaj had 30 stops.

Arizona goalie Mike Smith withstood a barrage of third-period shots before finally allowing the deciding goal.

Jordan Martinook and Ryan White scored for Arizona and Smith had 36 saves.

Penguins 4, Predators 2 Patric Hornqvist scored twice and Matt Murray stopped 37 shots, leading Pittsburgh to the win.

Trevor Daley and Chris Kunitz also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Sidney Crosby picked up an assist on Hornqvist's first goal for the 994th point of his career.

Calle Jarnkrok scored his eighth goal and Colin Wilson added his seventh for the Predators. Pekka Rinne made 35 saves but the Penguins dominated the second period behind Hornqvist.