Hurricanes blown away by Penguins in 7-1 demolition

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist during Pittsburgh's four-goal second period, and the Penguins routed the Carolina Hurricanes 7-1 on Friday night.

Conor Sheary scored twice, and Evgeni Malkin had a late goal and an assist. Carl Hagelin and Chris Kunitz joined Sheary in scoring during the second for Pittsburgh.

Trevor Daley scored early and Matt Murray finished with 27 saves while earning his 16th victory — most among NHL rookies.

The defending Stanley Cup champions led 6-0 in winning their third straight overall and earning their first consecutive road victories since early December.

Viktor Stalberg scored and Cam Ward — making his 21st straight start — had 34 saves for Carolina, which has lost two straight.

Ward allowed seven goals for the third time in his career.

Canadiens 3, Devils 1 Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty each scored a power-play goal during a major penalty early in the third period, and Montreal snapped a two-game skid with a victory over New Jersey.

Alex Galchenyuk added a goal and two assists, and Alexander Radulov had three assists as Montreal ended the Devils' three-game winning streak. Canadiens goalie Al Montoya made 15 saves as New Jersey was limited to a season-low 17 shots in its return home from a four-game road trip.

Rookie defenseman Steven Santini gave the Devils an early 1-0 lead, but the Canadiens dominated after that, scoring all their goals on the power play (3 of 7) against Keith Kinkaid, who faced 26 shots.

Predators 3, Oilers 2, SO Ryan Ellis scored in the third period and added the shootout winner as Nashville snapped Edmonton's four-game winning streak.

Viktor Arvidsson also scored in regulation for the Predators, who have won five of six.

Matt Hendricks and Milan Lucic had the goals for the Oilers, who got 42 saves from Cam Talbot.

Pekka Rinne stopped 30 shots for the win.

Blackhawks 1, Bruins 0 Marian Hossa scored with 1:26 left to lift Chicago over Boston.

Scott Darling stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season.

Tuukka Rask made 21 saves for Boston, which has lost three straight games and four of its last five.