Oilers beat Panthers to make it 4 in a row

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth game in a row, 4-3 over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

McDavid, who also had two assists in the game, got a breakaway late in overtime and got the puck away with 2.6 seconds left.

Florida's James Reimer made the glove save, but the puck was ruled to be across the line via video review. Zack Kassian, Mark Letestu and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Oilers, who have their longest winning streak since December 2015.

Vincent Trocheck, Michael Sgarbossa and Greg McKegg had goals for the Panthers, who have lost two straight.

Sharks 3, Kings 2 Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Tommy Wingels scored in the San Jose Sharks' seventh win at Staples Center in their last eight trips, topping the Los Angeles Kings.

Joe Thornton had two assists and Martin Jones made 22 saves for the defending Western Conference champion Sharks, who wrapped up their regular-season series against their biggest rivals with three victories in five games.

After Burns scored his 19th goal in the opening minutes, San Jose hung on through a scoreless third period to continue its recent domination in downtown Los Angeles, including three victories in last season's first-round playoff series.

Red Wings 6, Bruins 5, SO Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in a shootout, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a comeback win over the Boston Bruins.

Elsewhere it was Jets 6, Coyotes 3; and Penguins 4, Canadiens 1.