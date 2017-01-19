Blue Jackets take down Hurricanes

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brandon Dubinsky ended a 17-game scoring drought with two goals while Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus while Ryan Murray and Cam Atkinson had a pair of assists each. All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky returned after missing the past three games because of illness and made 24 saves.

The Blue Jackets got their third win in seven games since ending a 16-game winning streak and pulled even with Washington atop the unforgiving Metropolitan Division.

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who ended a four-game winning streak. Cam Ward was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 17 shots in his first NHL appearance.

Senators 6, Blues 4 Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead Ottawa over St. Louis.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bobby Ryan also scored for the Senators, who won their fourth straight at Scottrade Center for the first time in team history. Mike Condon made 19 saves.

Paul Stastny, Kevin Shattenkirk, Alexander Steen and Patrik Berglund scored for the Blues, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Carter Hutton made 18 saves.

Stars 7, Rangers 6 Patrick Sharp scored twice while Jamie Benn and Patrick Eaves had a goal and two assists each as Dallas held on for a wild victory over New York.

Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist while Antoine Roussel and Adam Cracknell also scored as the Stars won for the third time in nine games. Radek Faksa and Lauri Korpikoski each had two assists.

Derek Stepan had two goals and an assist while Mika Zibanejad also scored twice and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist while Mats Zuccarello had three assists and Rick Nash had two helpers.

Antti Niemi made 22 saves on 28 shots for Dallas before being replaced in the third period by Kari Lehtonen, who finished with 12 saves.

Devils 4, Wild 3 Beau Bennett scored with 2:17 remaining to lift New Jersey over Minnesota in an unexpected victory.

Pavel Zacha, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri also scored for New Jersey, which went 3-0-1 on its four-game road trip. Cory Schneider made 32 saves.

Jared Spurgeon, Jason Zucker and Erik Haula scored for Minnesota, which had won 17 of its previous 20 games. Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots for the Wild.

Bennett scored his third of the season and first in eight games after Blake Coleman sent a centering pass to him after falling down in the corner.

Blackhawks 6, Avalanche 4 Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 11:49 remaining, as Chicago rallied for a win over Colorado.

Tanner Kero had two goals and Nick Schmaltz and Brent Seabrook also scored for Chicago, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 3 Auston Matthews, Leo Komarov and Matt Martin each scored in a nine-minute span in the second period as Toronto rallied to beat Buffalo for its 10th win in 13 games.

Toronto came back after trailing 2-0 through 20 minutes, getting its first victory this season when behind after one period.