Caps run riot in win over Flyers

WASHINGTON -- Justin Williams and Matt Niskanen each scored two goals and Philipp Grubauer stopped all 24 shots he faced as the Washington Capitals extended their winning streak to nine in authoritative fashion by crushing the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Sunday.

The Capitals lead the NHL standings with 63 points. Despite a sluggish start, the Capitals came alive with four goals on seven shots in the first seven minutes of the third period to turn the game into a rout.

Washington has outscored its opponents 40-11 during the streak and passed the Columbus Blue Jackets for first place in the Metropolitan Division, Eastern Conference and the league.

Wild 3, Blackhawks 2 Jason Pominville scored in the third period while Devan Dubnyk made 33 saves as Minnesota won its fourth straight.

Elsewhere, it was Blues 2, Ducks 1, OT and Devils 2, Canucks 1, OT