International Edition
Monday
January, 16, 2017
Byron goal the difference as Canadiens beat Rangers
AP
January 16, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
MONTREAL -- Alexei Emelin, Max Pacioretty and Paul Byron scored in a 62-second span of the third period to lift the Montreal Canadiens over the New York Rangers 5-4 on Saturday night.
Alex Galchenyuk scored in his return after injuring his knee Dec. 4, and Brian Flynn also had a goal for Montreal.
Brandon Pirri, Rick Nash, J.T. Miler and Derek Stepan scored for the Rangers, who were coming off a 4-2 loss at home to Toronto on Friday night.
Raanta Injured
The Rangers' Antti Raanta played for the first time since Dec. 29 but left in the first period with a lower-body injury after stopping 10 of 10 shots. Henrik Lundqvist replaced him and allowed five goals on 22 shots a night after losing to the Maple Leafs.
Wild 5, Stars 4 Jason Zucker scored the winner with 6:45 to play as Minnesota beat Dallas after blowing a four-goal lead.
Zucker skated into the paint as Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen blocked a shot. The puck bounced off Zucker's chest and into the goal just before the net came off its moorings. A replay review confirmed the goal.
Goals for Koivu, Staal
Three Minnesota players scored in the first 4:01, and the Wild led 4-0 before the period ended.
The goals by Mikko Koivu, Eric Staal and Matt Dumba knocked Stars starting goalie Antti Niemi from the game without a save.
Chris Stewart also scored against Lehtonen for a 4-0 lead at 12:45 of the first.
The Stars rallied with Antoine Roussel scoring seven seconds before the first period ended, Jiri Hudler and Tyler Seguin adding second-period goals and John Klingberg tying it on the power play with 8:47 remaining.
Elsewhere, it was Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 3; Hurricanes 7, Islanders 4; Red Wings 6, Penguins 3; Bruins 6, Flyers 3; Ducks 3, Coyotes 0; Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2; and Predators 3, Avalanche 2.
