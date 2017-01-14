Nashville narrowly beat Boston after goalie knocked out

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Filip Forsberg scored with 2:24 left in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat Boston 2-1 on Thursday night after Bruins All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask was knocked out of the game.

Rask, named an All-Star on Tuesday for the first time in his career, lasted only 12:49. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner came in having won his last two starts, but took a puck off a shot by Nashville defenseman Roman Josi off the bottom right of his mask near his jaw and neck.

Rask immediately shook off his right glove and pulled his mask off. Once he got up, Rask skated to the bench and went straight to the locker room. He was replaced by Zane McIntyre.

Austin Watson also scored a goal for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 35 saves to improve to 4-3-1.

Torey Krug scored a power-play goal for Boston.

Flyers 5, Canucks 4 Claude Giroux scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Philadelphia Flyers over the Vancouver Canucks.

Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brayden Schenn scored in regulation for the Flyers, who won for just the third time in their last 10 games.

Markus Granlund scored twice in regulation, and Daniel Sedin and Brandon Sutter each had a goal for Vancouver, which lost its third straight, all on the road.

Wild 7, Canadiens 1 Eric Staal and Jordan Schroeder scored 39 seconds apart in the second period, Nino Niederreiter had two goals, and the Minnesota Wild overwhelmed Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 20 shots, missing the shutout by 9 seconds on Tomas Plekanec's power-play rebound, but he beat Price.

Elsewhere, it was Wild 7, Canadiens 1; Stars 5, Red Wings 2; Oilers 3, Devils 2; and Kings 5, Blues 1.