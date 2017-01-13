Rare milestone: Ovechkin tops 1,000 points as Washington Capitals beat Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored twice to reach and exceed the 1,000-point plateau, leading the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

Becoming the 84th player in history of the NHL to achieve the milestone, Ovechkin put the team on his back as Washington won its seventh consecutive game and snapped Pittsburgh's winning streak at five.

Justin Williams, Nicklas Backstrom and Lars Eller also scored, and Braden Holtby made 30 saves.

Evgeni Malkin, who was picked second behind Ovechkin in 2004, and Patric Hornqvist scored for Pittsburgh.

Panthers 2, Islanders 1 Jason Demers scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second period, Roberto Luongo stopped 29 shots and the Florida Panthers held on against the New York Islanders.

Keith Yandle also scored for Florida, which won for the fourth time in six games.

Canadiens 7, Jets 4 Phillip Danault and Artturi Lehkonen each scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens dominated the Winnipeg Jets.

Tomas Plekanec and Sven Andrighetto, with his first of the season, also had goals for the Canadiens. Shea Weber had a pair of assists, and Al Montoya, playing against his former team, made 22 saves.

Flames 3, Sharks 2 Dougie Hamilton scored at 17:41 of the third period to lead the Calgary Flames over the San Jose Sharks.

Hamilton and rookie Matthew Tkachuk each finished with a goal and an assist for the Flames, and Michael Frolik also scored. Mikael Backlund added a pair of assists.