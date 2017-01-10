News
Minnesota beat Anaheim, Blue Jackets down Flyers

AP
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
ANAHEIM, California -- Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon scored early in the second period as the Minnesota Wild beat the Ducks 2-1 Sunday in coach Bruce Boudreau's triumphant return to Anaheim.

Boudreau was fired by the Ducks after their first-round playoff exit last year despite leading Anaheim to the past four consecutive Pacific Division titles and Game 7 of the 2015 Western Conference finals. The veteran coach has turned his new team into an early-season Stanley Cup contender with 14 wins in its last 16 games.

Devan Dubnyk made 23 saves for the Wild, while Ryan Kesler scored and John Gibson stopped 34 shots for the Ducks, whose three-game winning streak

ended.

Blue Jackets 2, Flyers 1, OTNick Foligno scored 2:33 into overtime to lift Columbus to victory.

Elsewhere, it was Blackhawks 5, Predators 2; Hurricanes 4, Bruins 3, OT; Penguins 6, Lightning 2; and Senators 5, Oilers 3.

