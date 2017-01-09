Rangers rally from 4-1 down as Blue Jackets lose again

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Michael Grabner scored on a breakaway with 17 seconds left, and the New York Rangers rallied for a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL on Saturday night.

The shot through Curtis McElhinney's pads capped a furious comeback that included three goals in the third period by New York, which rallied from 4-1 in the second and handed the Blue Jackets their second straight loss after a captivating 16-game winning streak.

Grabner and Adam Clendening each had two goals and Oscar Lindberg also scored for the Rangers, who moved within a point of Columbus at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

Columbus got goals from Markus Nutivaara, Cam Atkinson, Scott Hartnell and Lukas Sedlak but was badly outplayed by New York in the frenetic third period.

Capitals 1, Senators 0 Braden Holtby made 30 saves for his second straight shutout and fifth of the season and Washington won its fifth straight.

T.J. Oshie scored 1:38 into the game to help the Capitals improve to 25-9-5.

Mike Condon made 19 saves for Ottawa. The Senators have lost four straight to drop to 20-14-4. They played for the first time falling 2-1 to the Capitals on Jan. 1.

Kings 4, Wild 3, OT Tanner Pearson tipped home Alec Martinez's pass for his 11th goal at 3:32 of overtime, sending Los Angeles past Minnesota.

Zach Parise scored the tying power-play goal with 42.1 seconds left in regulation for the Wild, but Pearson ended it with a slick deflection in front of Darcy Kuemper for his fourth goal in six games.

Jeff Carter had a goal and two assists in the 12th multipoint game of his monster season for the Kings. They improved to 8-1 in games decided in 3-on-3 overtime play.

Mikko Koivu and Charlie Coyle scored first-period goals and Kuemper stopped 32 shots for the Wild. They have lost two of three after their 12-game winning streak.