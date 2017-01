Marchessault goal helps Panthers past Predators

SUNRISE, Florida -- Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period, James Reimer made 28 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night.

Greg McKegg also scored for the Panthers, and Jaromir Jagr got his 1,137th career assist on Marchessault's 12th goal of the season.

The Panthers held a moment of silence before the game for the victims of the shooting earlier in the day at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The arena was darkened and the airport code FLL was illuminated on the scoreboard.

Craig Smith scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros stopped 32 shots. The Predators have lost five of their last seven games.

Reimer got the start in goal when Roberto Luongo experienced some upper-body discomfort during warmups. Luongo then left the bench during the first period and was ruled out for the game. Bobby Segin, a former UConn goalie and now an account executive for the Panthers, was the emergency goalie.

Maple Leafs 4, Devils 2 Nazem Kadri sparked Toronto's four-goal first period with a power-play score, leading the Maple Leafs to another victory.

Kadri and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and an assist, Auston Matthews scored his 21st goal and fellow rookie Connor Brown embarrassed Devils goaltender Cory Schneider with a short-handed goal while helping the Maple Leafs to their sixth win in seven games (6-0-1).

Toronto's Frederik Andersen made 30 saves, giving up late goals to PA Parenteau and Jon Merrill in the final 3:24.

Brown got his ninth of the season at 13:17 of the first. Devils defenseman Damon Severson played the puck from center ice back to Schneider, and the goaltender was about to play the puck behind the net when Brown stole it and slid it in as the crowd groaned.

Avalanche 2, Islanders 1, OT Nathan MacKinnon scored 4:43 into overtime, and the Avalanche got their first win at home in over seven weeks.

Elsewhere, it was Ducks 3, Coyotes 2, OT; Blackhawks 2, Hurricanes 1; and Canucks 4, Flames 2.