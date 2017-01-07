Loss to Capitals sees Blue Jackets fall one game shy of NHL record

WASHINGTON -- Columbus delivered a clunker in its try for a historic win.

The Blue Jackets lost 5-0 to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, ending their winning streak at 16 games, one shy of the NHL record.

Columbus lost for the first time since Nov. 26, ending a captivating run for coach John Tortorella's team that fell short of the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins' record of 17 consecutive wins.

The Capitals kept the Blue Jackets' league-leading power play off the board in five chances, and Daniel Winnik, John Carlson, Nate Schmidt, Andre Burakovsky and Justin Williams scored to chase goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bobrovsky had been rock solid during the streak but stopped just 18 of 23 shots Thursday.

A game after being pulled himself, Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby made 29 saves, giving Columbus just its second shutout defeat this season.

The Capitals moved within five points of the Blue Jackets for the top spot in the ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division.

Red Wings 4, Kings 0 Thomas Vanek scored twice during a three-goal first period, Jared Coreau stopped 34 shots for his first career shutout and Detroit beat Los Angeles.

Andreas Athanasiou also scored in the first period, and Coreau turned away Tanner Pearson on a penalty shot during the opening frame. Anthony Mantha added a goal in the third period to help the Red Wings end a two-game skid.

Vanek scored in the first two minutes and last two minutes of the first for his 53rd career multigoal game, giving him nine goals this season.

Jeff Zatkoff made 18 saves for the Kings, who had a two-game winning streak halted as they kicked off a critical seven-game homestand.

Wild 5, Sharks 4 Mikko Koivu scored back-to-back goals midway through the third period and Minnesota overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat San Jose.

The teams combined for five goals in the third, with Joel Ward and Patrick Marleau putting San Jose ahead 4-2 in the first five minutes before Eric Staal scored once and Koivu twice to bring the Wild back. Koivu scored twice in 1:55, with the go-ahead goal coming with 9:42 left.

Minnesota got its seventh straight victory on the road. Staal also had two goals and Zach Parise scored for the Wild, who were playing their first game since their 12-game winning streak was snapped by Columbus. Devan Dubnyk saved 30 shots in his first appearance in San Jose in over two years, when he was with the Phoenix Coyotes.

Elsewhere, it was Hurricanes 4, Blues 2; Oilers 4, Bruins 3; Blackhawks 4, Sabres 3, OT; and Predators 6, Lightning 1.