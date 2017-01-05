Blue Jackets top Oilers to extend win streak, close in on NHL record

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson scored power-play goals and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to 16 games — one away from the longest ever in the NHL.

Nick Foligno also scored for the Blue Jackets, who can tie the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins with a victory Thursday night at Washington. The near-sellout crowd chanted "We want 16!" as the clock ticked down.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots for Columbus, which started the new year on the right note after winning all 14 games in December. The Blue Jackets haven't lost since Nov. 26 thanks in part to the league's best power-play unit.

Oscar Klefbom scored for Edmonton, which was limited throughout by Columbus' hard-pressing defense. Cam Talbot had 32 saves for the Oilers.

Canadiens 2, Predators 1, OT Shea Weber scored in the third period of his return to Nashville and Max Pacioretty had a goal late in overtime for Montreal.

Weber helped send it to overtime with his tying goal at 4:26 of the third. This was the first game between these teams since a stunning blockbuster trade last June, when they swapped All-Star defensemen, with the Predators getting P.K. Subban.

Carey Price made 22 saves for his first win in four games.

Kevin Fiala scored and Pekka Rinne made 41 saves to help the Predators snap a three-game losing streak against Montreal.

Subban was placed on injured reserve Sunday and missed his eighth game with an upper-body injury. Subban was announced earlier Tuesday as the fans' choice as Central Division captain for the NHL All-Star Game.

Capitals 6, Maple Leafs 5, OT Alex Ovechkin scored 22 seconds into overtime and Washington rallied to end Toronto's winning streak at five.

Ovechkin's 18th goal of the season came after the Capitals erased multiple deficits to win their third in a row. The Russian superstar moved to within five points of 1,000 for his career.

Justin Williams had a goal and two assists, and T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and John Carlson also scored for Washington. Philipp Grubauer made 15 saves in relief of Braden Holtby, who was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots.

Nazem Kadri, Connor Brown, Frederik Gauthier, Leo Komarov and Mitch Marner scored for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.