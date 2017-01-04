News
January, 4, 2017

Canucks defeat Avalanche with power-play tiebreaker

AP
January 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
VANCOUVER -- Sven Baertschi scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal on a power play with less than four minutes to go, and Ryan Miller made 24 saves for his 350th career victory to lead the Canucks over Avalanche 3-2.

Bo Horvat also scored to help the Canucks win four straight for the first time since opening the season 4-0-0. Henrik Sedin added two assists, while Daniel Sedin picked up an assist on the winning goal for the 600th of his career.

The Canucks improved to 6-2-1 over their last nine.

The 36-year-old Miller joined John Vanbiesbrouck (374) and Tom Barrasso (369) as the only U.S.-born goalies to reach 350 wins.

Elsewhere, it was Blues 4, Blackhawks 1 and Devils 3, Bruins 0.

