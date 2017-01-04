|
International Edition
Wednesday
January, 4, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Canucks defeat Avalanche with power-play tiebreaker
AP
January 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
VANCOUVER -- Sven Baertschi scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal on a power play with less than four minutes to go, and Ryan Miller made 24 saves for his 350th career victory to lead the Canucks over Avalanche 3-2.
Bo Horvat also scored to help the Canucks win four straight for the first time since opening the season 4-0-0. Henrik Sedin added two assists, while Daniel Sedin picked up an assist on the winning goal for the 600th of his career.
The Canucks improved to 6-2-1 over their last nine.
The 36-year-old Miller joined John Vanbiesbrouck (374) and Tom Barrasso (369) as the only U.S.-born goalies to reach 350 wins.
Elsewhere, it was Blues 4, Blackhawks 1 and Devils 3, Bruins 0.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Yang Dai-kang to sign four-year one billion yen deal with Japanese team: report
2
Wei-yin Chen's baseball camp
3
'You're the ping to my pong'
4
Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again
5
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
6
Curry outguns Davis, Cavs maul Grizzlies
7
After 5 titles and 19 years, Spurs' Duncan retires
8
Westbrook leads Thunder past Celtics
9
Cavaliers hold on to beat Bucks in OT
10
Raiders prove too strong for Colts