Atkinson leads Blue Jackets past Wild

ST. PAUL, Minnesota -- Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 games by stopping Minnesota's 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday night.

Never in NHL history had two teams taken winning streaks that long into a game, and Sergei Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets made sure their party would stretch into the new year.

Bobrovsky made 29 saves, yielding two or fewer goals for the 10th time during the run, and defensemen Jack Johnson and Seth Jones each had goals assisted by Brandon Saad in a frenetic second period sparked by consecutive fights.

Jason Zucker reignited the arena with his breakaway flip past Bobrovsky just 24 seconds into the third period for the Wild after he raced past Jones, but that was as close as they came. Devan Dubnyk stopped 21 shots, surrendering four goals for the second straight game after allowing three or fewer in his first 27 turns.

Mikael Granlund had the first goal for the Wild, who also had a franchise record-tying eight-game home winning streak end.

Canucks 3, Oilers 2, SO

Bo Horvat got the only goal in the shootout and added two assists, helping Vancouver beat Edmonton for its third straight win.

Alexandre Burrows and Sven Baertschi scored in regulation for the Canucks.

Drake Caggiula and Connor McDavid had goals for Edmonton.

Jacob Markstrom made 42 saves for Vancouver, and Cam Talbot stopped 30 shots for the Oilers.

Capitals 6, Devils 2

T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin scored 33 seconds apart in the second period to power Washington to a victory and a split of a home-and-home series with New Jersey.

The Devils stunned the Capitals with a 2-1 shootout victory on Thursday in Washington.

This one was all Capitals, with six different players all hitting the net. Brett Connolly, Jay Beagle, Justin Williams and Marcus Johansson also scored as Washington snapped a two-game losing streak.

Backup goalie Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves, improving his record to 6-1-1. Grubauer saw action for the first time in six games as Braden Holtby rested.

Kyle Palmieri and Beau Bennett scored for the Devils, who have only two wins in their last 12 games (2-9-1). Keith Kinkaid stopped 20 and New Jersey wasted nine power plays.