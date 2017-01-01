Dell earns shutout in Sharks' 2-0 victory

SAN JOSE, California -- Rookie Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to get his first career shutout and the San Jose Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Friday night.

Patrick Marleau scored on a power play late in the first period, and the Sharks won their fourth straight and eighth of nine. Justin Braun added a late goal.

Marleau has now scored a game-winning goal against every NHL team. He has 95 career game-winners. Flyers goalie Steve Mason left following the first period. He was hit by a puck on an exposed part of his hand, apparently a shot by Brent Burns, who has one of the hardest shots in the league. Mason saved 11 of 12 shots.

Anthony Stolarz was excellent in relief, keeping the Flyers in the game with 21 saves in 22 chances.

Predators 4, Blues 0 Juuse Saros made 25 saves for his first career shutout, Filip Forsberg got a goal and an assist and Nashville beat St. Louis.

Yannick Weber, Viktor Arvidsson and Colin Wilson also scored, and Saros won his second career road game. The Predators have won three of their four meetings against the Blues this season and snapped a five-game losing streak on the road against St. Louis.

Elsewhere, it was Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 2 and Canucks 3, Ducks 2, OT.